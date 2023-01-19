Liberty University students to lead national March for Life Rally in D.C.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 50th annual March for Life Rally in Washington D.C. will be led by a group of Liberty University students.

Each year, the university sends buses of students to participate in the march.

But this year, the group of students will get to hold the March for Life banner and lead the crowd on the National Mall.

Over 500 students are signed up for the trip, including Junior Emily Huseman.

“It’s extremely important that this university is leading the pro-life movement at the March for Life and to make a bold statement that every life is valuable,” said Huseman.

The March for Life Rally begins at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 on the National Mall.