Four people shot at Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 3 a.m. Update:

Police are investigating after four people were shot at the Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg.

Police were called to the apartments on Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.

Initial investigation indicates that two groups of people were shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. Police say a man and woman drove away, later calling 911 from the 2800-block of Linkhorne Drive. Police say both of them were shot at The Timbers Apartments. They were taken by medics to Lynchburg General Hospital (LGH), for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other men were shot and found at The Timbers Apartments. Both were taken to LGH for treatment of serious injuries. They are listed in critical condition.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensic Units responded to assist with the investigation, which they are calling a malicious wounding.

Three additional subjects have been detained by LPD for questioning, however, no arrests have been made as of the time of this release.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and LPD is not seeking any suspects, at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lynchburg officials are asking the community to avoid certain roads in the city due to police presence.

10 News had a crew working for you to learn more about what happened in the areas, one of which was on Linkhorne Drive.

At Joe Bean’s Express Espresso, there were police working in an area blocked off by crime scene tape. At the scene was a vehicle with what appeared to be a busted-out back window.

Officials also asked that residents in the area avoid Old Forest Road and Timber Court due to the police activity.

There were police actively working a scene at the Timbers Apartments, which is located on Timber Court.

Police presence at Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg (WSLS)

Both scenes were still active just after 12 a.m. on Thursday morning.

