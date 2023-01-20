South Boston Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run

The Nissan Altima police say was involved in a hit-and-run on Thursday, Jan. 19 (Credit: South Boston Police Department)

Authorities in South Boston are asking for the community’s help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Jan. 19.

At 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, the South Boston Police Department said they responded to the area of Dollar Tree located on Old Halifax Road for a woman that had been hit by a vehicle.

After hitting the woman, police believe that the driver fled the scene in what they believe is a Nissan Altima, made between 2016 and 2018.

Authorities said witnesses told them that a man was driving the vehicle, and two children were in the car.

There is no word on the woman’s current condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the South Boston Police Department at (434) 575-7203.