41º

Local News

Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show coming to Berglund Center this weekend

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Bridal

ROANOKE, Va. – This Sunday, the Berglund Center will host the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal show, put on by Virginia Bride Magazine.

Guests will have access to food samples, photographers, DJs, hair and makeup professionals, and skincare professionals.

“Wedding cakes, desserts, bridal stores, menswear, we don’t leave the men out,” said Angeline Frame, owner and publisher of Virginia Bride Magazine. “Of course lots of wedding venues and reception locations there, so it’s just a wide variety of services.”

Monte Durham from “Say Yes to the Dress” is emceeing the show, to top it all off. There will also be thousands of dollars of giveaways.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for brides who register to attend. Admission for guests is $10.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email