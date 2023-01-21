Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show coming to Berglund Center this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – This Sunday, the Berglund Center will host the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal show, put on by Virginia Bride Magazine.

Guests will have access to food samples, photographers, DJs, hair and makeup professionals, and skincare professionals.

“Wedding cakes, desserts, bridal stores, menswear, we don’t leave the men out,” said Angeline Frame, owner and publisher of Virginia Bride Magazine. “Of course lots of wedding venues and reception locations there, so it’s just a wide variety of services.”

Monte Durham from “Say Yes to the Dress” is emceeing the show, to top it all off. There will also be thousands of dollars of giveaways.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for brides who register to attend. Admission for guests is $10.