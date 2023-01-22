Greater Virginia Bridal Show returns to Roanoke

Brides from all over the Commonwealth flocked to the Berglund Center Sunday for the Greater Virginia Bridal Show.

The show is in its 15th year, hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine.

The show featured dozens of vendors so couples could learn about their services.

The idea is to save time by having all of the vendors in one place.

Many of the businesses offered discounts and giveaways, and the grand prize giveaway included an all-inclusive honeymoon for one couple.

“It’s fun seeing all these engaged couples. Everybody is having a great time. It’s a happy time with friends and family out here getting to meet all these vendors face to face,” Show Producer Angeline Frame said. “These are all local, Roanoke area businesses that are here.”

A bridal fashion show hosted by ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ star Monte Durham finished off the day.