Missing man found dead in Patrick County crash, police say

Charles Martin Jr., 56, was found dead at the scene of a crash in Patrick County. (Credit: Patrick County Sheriff's Office)

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 56-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a crash Saturday after being reported missing in Patrick County, according to Virginia State Police.

Charles Martin, Jr., of Stuart, was reported missing on Jan. 14.

Police say Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:23 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County.

VSP said a vehicle was discovered by a passerby on Saturday, Jan. 21 off Route 8, over an embankment, 100 feet south of Route 660. The Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees, authorities say.

Police say Martin died at the scene, and the cause of the death is unknown as this time.

The body was transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office, Western District, to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.