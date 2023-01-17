Patrick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 56-year-old man that hasn’t been seen for several days.

Authorities said that Charles Martin Jr., from the Shingle Shop Road area, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, Jan. 14.

We’re told Martin has been working for the same company for several years and hasn’t missed a day of work until now.

The Sheriff’s Office said they searched his home on Tuesday morning but did not find him.

Martin may be in his Champagne colored 2005 Ford Explorer with VA tags that read USP-6589, according to the authorities. The Explorer should have a Washington Redskins logo on the back glass.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office believes the circumstances of Martin’s disappearance to be suspicious, and is continuing to investigate.

If you have information about Martin’s disappearance or any sightings of Martin or his vehicle, you’re asked to call the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office at 276-694-3161 or call Investigator Oscar Tejeda at 276-222-0460.