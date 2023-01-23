Clifton Forge officials ask for input on all-abilities park

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The town of Clifton Forge is asking for your input on a new project.

Officials approved the idea for an all-abilities park in the spring of last year and the park will be developed on the land where Linden Park currently resides.

They are hosting a public open house Tuesday for you to see design proposals and give your input on the project.

“We felt like that was something where we have the park, we have the space to use that we needed to offer it to our community, as well as the remainder of the Alleghany Highlands,” said Chuck Unroe, town manager.

Town officials say the park is going to be designed with the intent of giving all children a safe place to play, regardless of physical ability.

The community meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Theater in Clifton Forge.