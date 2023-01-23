Roanoke organization supports moms after birth and beyond

ROANOKE, Va. – An organization by moms, for moms.

Kim Butterfield is the director of community outreach for Huddle Up Moms in Roanoke.

She said there’s a gap in support after a child is born.

“When you first give birth to a child you see doctors a lot, but after that six-week appointment, you really don’t see your doctor much at all,” Butterfield said.

Butterfield said there aren’t enough local resources available.

“We needed a way to help moms figure out the motherhood journey, and support moms through that process,” she said.

One of the ways they connect moms is through ‘mom huddles’ — groups of moms with similar situations. Like single moms, working moms, moms of children with special needs and more.

“All moms need support, but sometimes the experience you’re going through and your certain situation might be a little bit different and having the opportunity to build community around that is really important,” she said.

Their main program is formula distribution, which started during the massive formula shortage last year.

“Initially we just started as a hub for exchange. Because moms may have one type of formula, but that’s not what their baby needed,” she said. “It was just an opportunity to connect people at a central point. We’ve also had people who have brought in donations.”

They also partner with Postpartum Support Virginia.

Amber King is a volunteer helping bridge the gap with mom’s mental health.

“Many people have walked that path before and are experiencing it right now and there are resources out there, there is help out there, there are ways to feel better and feel like yourself again,” King said.

Butterfield said they are now giving new mothers what many in the area never had.

“Moms who are a little bit older than us talk about how much this would have meant to have when they were young moms,” she said.