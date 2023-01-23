Ten more spots to be opened for Blue Ridge Full GOAT

ROANOKE, Va. – Runners, are you ready to take on The GOAT?

No, we’re not talking about the animal, we’re talking about the 101 road miles and a more than 26,000-foot elevation change.

Participants will have to take each of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon distances and combine them. Three will be completed virtually on your own, then one in-person race day on April 22, followed by America’s Slowest 5K on April 23.

Local runners immediately took on the challenge.

“We announced this challenge on Friday, Jan. 20 and we filled it on Friday, Jan. 20,” said Kait Pedigo, event manager for the Roanoke Outside Foundation & the Blue Ridge Marathon. “We had 25 people sign up without a days thought, they were just like ‘I’m in, here I go.’”

With the overwhelming response, organizers plan to open 10 additional spots.

This time, they’ll be filled through a lottery system.

If you want a chance to run The Full GOAT, you can submit your name now here.

Details will be released in the next few weeks.