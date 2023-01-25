Franklin County Humane Society ‘Pooch Smooch’ fundraiser returns for Valentine’s Day

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Valentine’s Day we’ll be here before you know it, and the Franklin County Humane Society wants to help you give the paw-fect gift.

For the first time since 2019, the Franklin County Humane Society is bringing back its ‘Pooch Smooch’ fundraiser for the holiday.

With a $50 donation, you can spread some puppy love by scheduling a special visit with an adoptable pet for your Valentine.

Plus, there’s a new addition this year: a disgruntled cat named Mongoose.

The animal shelter says all proceeds will go toward keeping the place up and running.

“It just seems like with the economy, the way that it is, people are having to surrender pets beyond their control. And so, we’re filling up faster than normal, and it’s just there’s always pets in need, so we definitely need the funds to keep going,” said Jennifer Foley, a cat specialist at the shelter.

Deliveries will be made in Franklin County, Roanoke, Vinton and parts of Salem.

You can arrange yours through the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

For a full list of adoptable pets at the Franklin County Humane Society, click here.