Neighbors react to Roanoke officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – 78-year-old Harry Eggleston has lived on Stratford Park Drive in Roanoke for five years. He said he’s never heard of any violence happening in his neighborhood, until Wednesday.

“I just saw all the lines circling around,” said Eggleston. “And I know when that happens, it’s not good. I’m glad I’m on the opposite side of the street.”

A Roanoke City police officer shot and injured a man near the Leehy Manor Apartments’ laundry building on Wednesday. Police say they got a call just after 7:15 a.m. for trespassing and a fight between two people.

When police arrived, the officer found a man on the sidewalk. When the officer tried to speak with him, police say the suspect got aggressive, and made several threats to “kill” the officer, before pulling out a knife and heading towards the officer.

Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman said the suspect ignored the officer’s attempts to de-escalate the situation.

“He again tried to de-escalate the situation, but unfortunately, our officer had to use his firearm to stop the oncoming threat,” said Roman.

State police say the suspect was shot once in the abdomen, underwent surgery and will survive.

Eggleston says he thinks the police officer is justified.

“It just seems like the world has done lost their mind,” said Eggleston. “The police did what he had to do. He had to shoot him.”