Residents displaced, one hospitalized after house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home have been displaced after a fire left flame and smoke damage to the building, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Central Street on Tuesday (Jan. 24) at about 11:41 p.m.

Fortunately, everyone inside made it out safely, but one individual, who has not been identified, was transported by the Danville Life Saving and First Aid Crew.

Authorities say the Red Cross is helping the residents.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.