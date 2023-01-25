Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City.

Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23.

“Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”

The over 30,000-square-foot store will offer a variety of brands such as Hydro Flask, YETI, and Coleman.

The new store, located at 4026 Wards Road Suite C., will host a Grand Opening Celebration from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 9 a.m.

The grand opening will feature a few perks for customers to enjoy, including:

On each day of the grand opening, the first 200 customers in line will receive a free Sportsman’s Warehouse hat and gift card (one per family)

Customers can enter a sweepstakes to win items like guns, knives, binoculars, a pellet grill, and gift cards

Special discounts will be available, and various brand representatives will be at the store with giveaways, product demonstrations, and exclusive offers

For more information on the Grand Opening Celebration, visit the location’s Facebook page or call (434) 439-7600.

