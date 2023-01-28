Liberty University students travel to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees

LYNCHBRUG, Va. – Eight students and two group leaders have departed to go to Romania to help serve Ukrainian refugees who have fled their home country due to the Russian invasion.

The trip is in partnership with Greater Europe Mission (GEM) and local Baptist partners in Ukraine.

Andrew Gatto is a Freshman at Liberty. When he found out about LU Serve, he knew he wanted to be a part of the organization.

Now, he and his peers were among the select few to be chosen to go on this trip.

“I’m really looking forward to growing as a team,” Gatto said. “We know that not only are we impacting others first and foremost but we know they are going to impact us.”

Gatto will be joined by Andrew Zielke, a junior at Liberty.

“We’ll be packing food, water and other goods and supplies up onto these palettes,” Zielke said. “They have a program established to take what we pack and drive them up to cities that have been affected by the war.”

The students will return on Feb. 4. While it’s a quick turnaround, they plan to be busy throughout the trip and hope to do all they can to help serve the Ukrainian refugees.