Engineered Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to invest $6.1 million to expand facility in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A Southside-based business is expanding by investing $6.1 million to build a new facility in Danville.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Engineered Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will be expanding their medicine manufacturing company from the Dan River Business Development Center to the former Ecomnets building in Danville, which has been vacant since 2017.

Officials say this kind of expansion from the center to another location in Southside is the mission of the Dan River Business Development Center.

“This is a great example of the entrepreneurial ecosystem that has been developed within our community,” said Danville’s Director of Economic Development Corrie Bobe. “By supporting small businesses that have launched in our River District, to supporting those who are developing that next wave of technology.”

Gov. Youngkin approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville with this project.