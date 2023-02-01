TAP offering free tax clinic in Roanoke from now until April

ROANOKE, Va. – Tax season is in full swing, and Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) is looking to make filing your taxes less stressful.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, you can visit the Dumas Center for a free tax clinic with TAP to ensure your taxes are done correctly. With the service, you can also get help with applying for tax credits you qualify for.

Walk-ins won’t be allowed as the clinic is available through appointment only. It’ll be open from Monday to Wednesday at 9 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be closed on Thursdays until March 9.

For your visit, you will need to fill out intake paperwork and be interviewed. Be sure to bring your W-2s and all other tax documents as well.

Tax returns will be prepared and be available to sign and e-file within 10 business days.

To make an appointment, contact TAP at taxhelp@tapintohope.org or 540-283-4804.