Danville police asks for community help to identify wanted man

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville PD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man they say has been involved with thefts from vehicles.

Police say the man seen in the photo above was involved in stealing things from vehicles during the week of Jan. 31.

DPD did not specify what items were taken but emphasized the importance of properly securing your belongings, as well as not leaving anything in plain sight.

Authorities said that the best option is to take your valuables out of your vehicle.

Since January 1, there have been 22 thefts from vehicles in Danville, according to Matt Bell with the DPD.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.