Insurance companies drop some Kia, Hyundai models

A shake-up for car insurance – two major insurance companies are dropping some Kia and Hyundai models over concerns about how often the vehicles are stolen.

Progressive and State Farm announced that they won’t issue new policies for some model years, but they don’t specify which ones.

The move comes in response to videos going viral on social media where teens show step-by-step how to use a USB to outsmart the keyless ignition.

“They’re very easy unfortunately to steal. You can see the information that’s out there,” said Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo Police commissioner.

Kia responded to the move by insurance companies in a statement, saying it is taking action by upgrading technology on newer models and offering some owners software upgrades.