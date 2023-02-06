Two children left with minor injuries after crash involving Carroll County school bus

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two kids were hurt after a crash involving a Carroll County school bus Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say a Toyota Camry collided with the school bus at about 7 a.m. on Route 58, not far from Joy Ranch Rd.

Officials have confirmed that there were 11 children on the bus at the time of the crash, two of which were treated for minor injuries.

According to VSP, the driver of the Camry also received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

10 News will continue to update this article as more information becomes readily available