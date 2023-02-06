57º

LIVE

Local News

Two children left with minor injuries after crash involving Carroll County school bus

Officials say 11 kids were on the bus at the time of the crash

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Carroll County, Crash
(WSLS)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two kids were hurt after a crash involving a Carroll County school bus Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say a Toyota Camry collided with the school bus at about 7 a.m. on Route 58, not far from Joy Ranch Rd.

Officials have confirmed that there were 11 children on the bus at the time of the crash, two of which were treated for minor injuries.

According to VSP, the driver of the Camry also received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

10 News will continue to update this article as more information becomes readily available

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email