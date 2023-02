BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

The area is now clear, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All westbound lanes on US-460 in Botetourt County are closed due to a crash, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened near Laymantown Road and Rt. 659N/S.

As of 4:35 p.m., all west lanes were closed.