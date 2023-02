HUDDLESTON, Va. – Fire crews are responding to a “large brush fire” in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said the fire, on Old Firetrail Road, is estimated to be over 15 acres in size.

Units from Huddleston, Saunders, Moneta, Bedford, Altavista, along with the Department of Forestry are on the scene, crews said.

Firefighters are advising the public to avoid the area at this time.

