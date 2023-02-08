Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

It was just three days after the father of two celebrated his 50th birthday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever.

“It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was just three days after the father of two celebrated his 50th birthday. An arrest report reveals that an autopsy found ten distinct bullet wounds in Mullins.

“Even his friends here said when they heard it, they said, ‘not Jason, nobody would ever hurt Jason,’” she added.

34-year-old Vance Wilkins is facing second-degree murder in connection with Mullins’ death. Police say they don’t know a motive yet but that Mullins and Wilkins exchanged words while inside and behind the pub.

“We’re all trying to put on a good face and show you know that we care about Jason,” said James Wilson, the owner of The Pub on Anastasia. Wilson said it’s been difficult for him to process his death. For Mullins’ family and friends it’s been unbearable. His mom says they’ve received condolences from people in Roanoke, his hometown. Mullins is a graduate of Northside High School and Virginia Tech.

“So many people have reached out from Roanoke and they’re just so bereaved and they can’t believe it,” Martin said.

Police credit surveillance video for helping with Wilkins’ arrest, as he was seen driving a black Toyota pickup truck on camera leaving the scene.

“I want justice for my son, but I also want to be sure that he never gets out again, because he took my son, but he may take your son too,” Martin said.

As Wilkins’ fate will be decided in court, Martin remembers her son as fun-loving and full of life.

His funeral was held Wednesday in St. Augustine. Martin asks In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason memory can be made to: Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine, Florida 32084.