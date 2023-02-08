Roanoke RESET team reaches out to communities impacted by gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. – Door after door, members of the Roanoke City RESET (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) team walked through a Northwest Roanoke neighborhood on Wednesday. The goal: reach out to communities impacted by gun violence.

Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting at a home along 22nd Street NW Friday night.

“Every week it’s getting closer and closer,” said Betty Stewart, who lives in the neighborhood.

She said she’s sick of the violence. Stewart said her grandson was shot eight times at a Food Lion on Peters Creek Road Saturday night.

Roanoke City Police say the suspected shooter was released from jail. So far, no charges have been filed. The Commonwealth’s Attorney announced on Monday that it may be a case of self defense.

But, Stewart said her grandson was not armed.

“He’s still walking the streets. My grandson up there is fighting for his life,” said Stewart.

William Dungee, a mentor with RESET, is no stranger to gun violence. His son, William Dungee Jr., was shot and killed in Roanoke one year ago.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child,” said Dungee.

His message on the issue is — “The city, the mayor, gun control, everybody, they’re doing their best to come together to make changes,” said Dungee. “And changes are happening, but, like I said, we need the community to come out to help us.”

Stewart said she’s doubtful things will get better and is asking for justice.

“The violence need to be stopped. I don’t know how, when, but it needs to be stopped because it has gone too far,” said Stewart.