NW Roanoke shooting leaves two teens hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. – Two teens were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

We’re told the shooting happened at 8:35 p.m. on 22nd Street NW between Carroll Avenue and Mercer Avenue.

The two boys, who are in their teens, were taken to a hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

RPD said no suspect has been identified at this time, but they have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

