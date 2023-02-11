‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend.

From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The general manager of the store, Olivia King, says she always looks forward to this time of year.

“Partnering with our food security partners in our different communities is really important to us because food is really the basic building block. Kids can focus in school. Parents can’t focus on being good parents if they’re worried about where the next meal is coming,” King said.

This is not the only initiative the store has partnered on with Feeding Southwest Virginia for this time of year.

Customers and guests can support the efforts of Feeding Southwest Virginia by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar to make a direct donation or by dropping change in the jars at each register. The round-up campaign runs until Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.