Night to Shine event held in Salem

SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces.

The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way for people with special needs to have a dance where they feel included.

Hundreds of dresses and suits were donated by the community, and prom attendees got to choose what they wanted from the selection – all for free.

Photojournalist Logan Brown shows you more from the 2023 Night to Shine event in the video above.