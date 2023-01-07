Night to Shine brings prom to people of all abilities

ROANOKE, Va. – Shopping for a prom dress is an experience many people never forget.

One local group is working to make sure individuals of all abilities get that opportunity.

Patrice Smelser is on the planning committee for Night to Shine.

“This whole event is for people to know that God loves them, they are cherished, they are perfect just the way they are made,” Smelser said. “They are loved, they are part of us.”

The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way for people with special needs to have a dance where they feel included.

“A lot of times they’ve been left out and they haven’t ever gotten to go to a prom, so we give them the whole prom event,” Smelser said.

On Saturday, guests got the opportunity to come to Bonsack Baptist Church to find their perfect dress or suit.

For some, it wasn’t an easy decision.

“I have two dresses, they’re black and red,” prom guest Mandy Silvey said.

Hundreds of dresses and suits were donated by the community.

“It’s like that show, ‘Say Yes to the Dress,’” Smelser said. “It’s so much fun when you see that they found the one they love.”

Everything is completely free.

“Everybody gets to come and pick out a dress or a suit,” Smelser said. “We have seamstresses that can do alterations and then they can come back and pick them up and everything is free.”

Everyone at the dance will be crowned prom queen or king.

“Inclusion, for some people think that it’s just letting them be there. It’s not that they’re just there, it’s that they’re a vital part of us,” Smelser said.

The prom will be held Feb. 10 at Fellowship Community Church. To register, click here.