Revived Roanoke Neighborhood Council aims to address gun violence, other issues

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city community members are reviving a neighborhood council in an effort to address concerns in the community.

On Tuesday, organizers held an event called “For the Love of our Neighborhoods” to encourage community unity.

The event honored Estelle McCadden, a former Melrose neighborhood member known for her spirit to serve her community.

Organizers want to address gun violence and other issues in neighborhoods, such as pedestrian safety.

They hope the group will serve as a bridge between the community and city council.

“If people feel like their voices aren’t being heard, connecting with your neighborhood and the neighborhood leadership, the council, the president’s council, helps amplify your voice so that you are heard, and the city takes action on what your concerns are,” Organizer Freeda Cathcart said.

You can find more information on the Roanoke City Neighborhood Council’s Facebook page.

The group hopes to meet again in a couple of weeks.