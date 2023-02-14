Seniors receive special Valentine’s from Christiansburg officials

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Valentine’s Day is a holiday known for spreading love, and the town of Christiansburg is working to make sure all of their community feels that.

Christina Edney, the spokesperson for the town of Christiansburg, helped handmake and hand out Valentine’s Day cards to several assisted living facilities Tuesday.

“We really want to get back to the community and make sure that some of the older folks in Christiansburg feel loved and remembered and recognized and as special as they are,” Edney said.

Studies show that older people can feel isolated and forgotten during the holidays. That’s why the town chose to focus on seniors.

“Spread a little love on a day that’s supposed to be full of love,” Edney said.

Town officials specifically wanted to recognize people who don’t get a lot of visitors.

“I love the fact that we can take a specific moment, a marked moment, to be able to love on some people that maybe don’t have a ton of people coming in and out to see them all the time,” Edney said.

All of the departments came together to make every card by hand, and each card is addressed to a specific person.

“We decorated the cards just a good old fashioned homemade Valentine card from all the departments,” Edney said. “They all chipped in.”

Edney said her own relationship with her grandmother makes this more special.

“My grandmother actually just recently passed away and we had a really special relationship. So, I really appreciate the relationship that people have with their grandparents,” Edney said.

Edney said the town wants to step up, since some people in assisted living can’t see their family all the time.

“It’s important to make sure that they are reminded how loved they are,” Edney said. “Even if, you know, things come up and they can’t see their loved ones as much as they’d like, they’re still loved and cared for by the town of Christiansburg.”