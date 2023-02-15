10 News Political Analyst Ed Lynch weighs in on Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential bid

Former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley has announced her 2024 presidential campaign. 10 News spoke with Political Analyst Edward Lynch on his thoughts after the announcement.

“I think that Nikki Haley believes that announcing early, she’ll be able to get a ‘jump’ on the other Republican candidates who are likely to dive into the race. I think she will be a formidable candidate for president,” Lynch said.

Haley becomes the first major rival to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. Haley served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump.

Lynch believes Trump’s advantage is built the more Republican candidates announce their nomination.

“I think Trump has the advantage the more other Republican candidates there are,” Lynch said.

Lynch has met Nikki Haley a couple of times, and he said through the conversations that he’s had with her, he believes she won’t stand down to a fight.

“I have had a couple decent conversations with Governor Haley. Once when she announced for reelection and once at the fundraiser that I mentioned. I’m a pretty good judge of the staying power of politicians…I think she’s in this for the long haul,” Lynch said.

Lynch also believes the race will come down to former President Trump, Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.