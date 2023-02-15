Franklin County Humane Society brings back ‘Pooch Smooch’ campaign

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of the best love is from a pet.

On Tuesday, the Franklin County Humane Society helped share all of the love with their campaign, “Pooch Smooch.”

For $50, anyone could schedule a visit with a pet.

This year, we met Mongoose. The first stop was at Georges, where he was met with lots of hugs from the staff, and then Mongoose went along to several other stops in Roanoke, and the day came to a close in Rocky Mount.

The goal is to raise money for the humane society and find other furry friends happy homes.