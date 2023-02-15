Lynchburg Police Department looking to buy new equipment with federal funds

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A major investment could be coming for the Lynchburg Police Department.

During Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, a vote is expected to be taken to award two different types of federal and state funds.

One is $387,250 of American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be used to purchase new equipment and technology.

The second is an $85,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to purchase a drone mobile command response vehicle.

Both resolutions for funding will be presented at Tuesday night’s council meeting to be voted on.