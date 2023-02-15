Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves one dead, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – One man has died after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department

On Feb. 15, around 2:10 p.m., police said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Ferncliff Avenue NW.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found one man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment where he later died, according to police.

RPD said they identified a woman as a person of interest in connection with the shooting shortly after they got to the scene.

We’re told the woman fled the scene, and Roanoke Police K-9 and Virginia State Police K-9 tracked her down and took her into custody without incident.

The woman was taken to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives, authorities said. Her identity has not been released, and it was not immediately clear if she has been charged.

On Wednesday afternoon, William Fleming was placed on a “hold and secure” due to police activity at the apartments, as we reported.

RPD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.