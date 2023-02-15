Roanoke’s William Fleming High School ‘hold and secure’ lifted

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE
The “hold and secure” at William Fleming High School has been lifted, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
[UPDATE: Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves one dead, police say]
Officials said the status lasted approximately 50 minutes.
ORIGINAL STORY
William Fleming High School in Roanoke is currently under a “hold and secure” status, according to school officials.
According to a message sent to families from the principal, the action was taken out of an abundance of caution due to nearby police activity.
10 News has a crew on the scene at the nearby Ferncliff Apartments, where there is a heavy police presence, working to learn more. We have reached out to authorities for more information.
Below is the full statement sent to parents from William Fleming’s principal:
Good afternoon. This is an important message from William Fleming High School Principal Tracey Anderson. William Fleming is currently on a “hold and secure” out of an abundance of caution due to nearby police activity in the community. While the school is on hold and secure, students who are scheduled for early release will also remain in the school. We will update you when the hold and secure is lifted. “Hold and secure” means our students are remaining inside the building while the School Resource Officer and school security personnel monitor all doors to ensure the school remains secure.