Roanoke’s William Fleming High School ‘hold and secure’ lifted

William Fleming High School is on a hold and secure status. This photo is from a nearby heavy police presence at Ferncliff Apartments.

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

The “hold and secure” at William Fleming High School has been lifted, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

Officials said the status lasted approximately 50 minutes.

ORIGINAL STORY

William Fleming High School in Roanoke is currently under a “hold and secure” status, according to school officials.

According to a message sent to families from the principal, the action was taken out of an abundance of caution due to nearby police activity.

10 News has a crew on the scene at the nearby Ferncliff Apartments, where there is a heavy police presence, working to learn more. We have reached out to authorities for more information.

Below is the full statement sent to parents from William Fleming’s principal: