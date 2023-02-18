Two hospitalized after shooting in Blacksburg, police say

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Blacksburg Saturday, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Authorities said at 1:51 p.m., they responded to the report of a person with gunshot wounds on Bluestone Lane.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a man with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. Officers administered first aid until Blacksburg Rescue arrived.

The man was treated and transported to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital for further treatment, police said.

At around 2:58 p.m., authorities said Blacksburg Police and Blacksburg Rescue were dispatched to the 1800 block of Whipple Drive for a second person with gunshot wounds.

Police said the second male victim was located and transported to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital for treatment.

BPD said the victims are acquaintances and at this time, it appears that the incidents are related.

There is no threat to the community regarding these incidents, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation is going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

