Man arrested following high-speed chase in Rockbridge, Alleghany Counties

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing charges after leading U.S. Marshals on a high-speed pursuit from Augusta County to Alleghany County Saturday, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Brandon Smathers, 32, led authorities from Waynesboro through Rockbridge County and ending in Alleghany County around the 27-mile marker westbound, shortly after 5 p.m.

Virginia State Police and deputies with the Alleghany County and Covington Sheriff’s Offices were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle after he hit two sheriff’s patrol cars.

Authorities said Smathers was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Darke Ohio, for the rape of a 14-year-old.

The suspect also faces charges in Alleghany County and Rockbridge County for eluding police and having no operator’s license, according to authorities.

Deputies say Smathers is being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail without bond, awaiting extradition by the U.S. Marshals.