Carilion Clinic working to improve region’s trauma care

ROANOKE, Va. – As progress is made on Carilion’s Crystal Spring Tower build, there’s also progress happening inside the walls.

Carilion Clinic leaders are planning to improve trauma care with new trauma bays as a part of the project, and they want to make sure the new design makes sense.

“Human factors is a science,” said Laurie Wolf, Carilion’s director of Human Factors Implementation. “Looking at our understanding of human capabilities and we try to design equipment and processes and the environment to match those capabilities.”

They’re running simulations to see how the team works together and what design elements need to be changed.

“Prior to running a scenario you would say, ‘I need a phone in the room,’ and ... people around you go ‘I have trouble reaching the phone.’ So, simple items like that made this simulation extremely educational,” said Dr. Bryan Collier, Carilion Clinic’s medical director of Trauma Services.

Carilion officials said they’re striving to get trauma care right because it’s the only service nearby that many have access to. According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, it’s one of five level-one trauma centers in the state.

“We’re the only level one trauma center really in the western portion of Virginia,” Collier said. “We not only see thousands of patients from our geographic area but half of our patients come from another hospital, so it’s extremely important to have all of these facilities readily available”

The anticipated completion of the Crystal Spring tower build is summer 2025.