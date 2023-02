RADFORD, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge, which raises money to benefit the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia, is just days away.

10 News Anchor Brittny McGraw, Captain of the WSLS Polar Plunge team, and Nany Morehouse, Southwest Region Director for Special Olympics Virginia appeared on 10 News at Noon to talk about the event and ways you can donate.

The Polar Plunge is Saturday, Feb. 25 at Bisset Park in Radford. You can sign up to participate or donate here.