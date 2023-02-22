City of Roanoke hires team to create development plan for Evans Spring area

The City of Roanoke has hired a consulting team that will consider the next steps for Evans Spring, a large vacant property between I-581 and the Melrose Rugby, Fairland and Villa Heights Neighborhoods.

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has hired a consulting team that will consider the next steps for Evans Spring, a large vacant property between I-581 and the Melrose Rugby, Fairland and Villa Heights Neighborhoods. The 130-acre property is near Valley View Mall.

This comes after plans to create the area were thwarted in Feb. 2020 after pushback from the community.

Land Planning and Development Associations (LPDA) will take the reins and economic, transportation, and engagement experts RKG, EPR-PC, Downtown Economics, and Community Engagement and Charrette Associates will provide input as well.

Ultimately, the team will lay out a development scenario, in the case the property is developed, while keeping the best interests of the community top of mind. With this project, community engagement takes top priority, according to City Administration.

That being said, city officials hope to include the following in the initiative:

Small neighborhood meetings

One-on-one meetings

Door-to-door surveys

A telephone voicemailbox at 540-217-4045

A large multi-neighborhood meeting

A charrette

Focus groups

The Master Planning process is comprehensive and involves the analysis of physical, economic, and social opportunities and constraints. The objective is to find alternative solutions which consider the needs of the community at large, neighbors, and property owners. We are seeking to minimize potential impacts while maximizing potential benefits. A critical effort in the process is listening and communicating. We need to listen to all stakeholders so that we can respond with informed and feasible alternatives. The bottom line is that this site and project present a unique opportunity to create enduring value for the community. Bill Mechnick of LPDA

You can let your voice be heard on the Evans Springs website. You can also take a survey on the Master Plan here.