76º

LIVE

Local News

Tractor-trailer crash on Challenger Ave in Roanoke County cleared

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke County, Timesaver Traffic
WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.UPDATE:

The crash was cleared at 9:15 a.m., according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drivers have been advised to avoid Challenger Avenue in Roanoke County if they can after a tractor-trailer crash in the area Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m., and at this time, traffic is being rerouted on the shoulder as both westbound lanes are blocked.

Officials told 10 News that the roadway will not be closed for long.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email