Tractor-trailer crash on Challenger Ave in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

The crash was cleared at 9:15 a.m., according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drivers have been advised to avoid Challenger Avenue in Roanoke County if they can after a tractor-trailer crash in the area Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m., and at this time, traffic is being rerouted on the shoulder as both westbound lanes are blocked.

Officials told 10 News that the roadway will not be closed for long.

