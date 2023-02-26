67º

Woman found dead at Astoria Hotel in Danville, police say

Police were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Sunday

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Astoria Hotel in the 3000 block of Riverside Drive.

At 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the hotel and found a woman with blunt force trauma to her upper body, authorities said.

DPD said the victim’s identification will be released once next of kin is notified.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE.

