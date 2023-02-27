56º

Man dies in fatal Campbell County crash, police say

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a fatal crash in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said officers responded to the crash on Thursday at 2:37 p.m. at the intersection of Red House Road and New Chapel Road.

The two-vehicle crash was between a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer that was trying to make a left turn onto Red House Road from Chapel Road when it pulled into the path of a 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight traveling north on Red House Road, police said. The Oldsmobile then hit the Mercury.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 40-year-old Travis Smith of Rustburg, died at the scene and police said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver, 78-year-old James Booth of Rustburg, and passengers in the Mercury were treated for minor injuries.

Booth was charged with failure to yield and the crash remains under investigation.

