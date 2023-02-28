66º

LIVE

Local News

Montgomery County board members approve cigarette tax

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Money, Taxes, Tobacco, Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Some people will have to start paying more for cigarettes in Montgomery County.

In a 4-3 vote, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a measure allowing the county to collect 40 cents on cigarettes sold in “unincorporated areas” outside the towns.

Board members said the money collected from the tax is about $200,000, and it’ll go to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Some board members are split on the issue.

“I think a better way to promote revenue would be to promote economic growth and prosperity of pro-business, and not putting that burden back on our businesses,” said Sherri Blevins, a board member.

Other board members support the tax.

“The tax made sense to me, it’s not like I hate cigarette smokers I don’t, but we have such a limited number of options to generate revenue, we need to spread around the burden,” Sarah Bohn, another board member, said

The tax will go into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook