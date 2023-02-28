Roanoke teacher dresses up as historical figures in honor of Black History Month

ROANOKE, Va. – One teacher at Round Hill Elementary School in Roanoke is known for her unique lessons during Black History Month.

Instructional Coach Chwanda McLaughlin dresses up as a different Black historical figure every day during the month of February in honor of Black History Month.

“Today I’m Maya Angelou. I walk around with my headpiece and my caged bird so it kind of goes together when you see my props,” said McLaughlin.

Before choosing historical figures to dress up as, McLaughlin researches people who may be less known, like people from Roanoke.

“Dr. Beth Brown who is from Roanoke was an astrophysicist, and Dr. John Claytor who helped found the Bourgh Memorial Hospital,” she said.

As well as more recognizable, national figures.

“Mae Jemison, Garrett Morgan, this year I incorporated Harriet Tubman,” said McLaughlin.

This is McLaughlin’s fourth year dressing up during the month of February.

Her goal is to educate her students, faculty, and staff about the countless contributions made, without them even having to pick up a textbook.

“I am a teacher through and through. I believe that learning happens all the time, everywhere so what better way to generate authentic learning than to dress up and get into character,” said McLaughlin. “If they just remember one person or one contribution that would be amazing.”