Salem Animal Hospital offers new cancer detection test for dogs

SALEM, Va. – Research shows one in four dogs will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, which is why Salem Animal Hospital is now offering a new test aimed at detecting cancer in dogs.

It’s called the Nu. Q Canine Cancer Screen. It’s a test performed through a blood sample. They say it detects seven of the most common types of cancers found in dogs and has an overall detection rate of 49%.

For some types, like Hemangiosarcoma and Lymphoma, detection rates are as high as 82%.

Owner and Medical Director of Salem Animal Hospital, Dr. Richard Bryant says the test isn’t a “silver bullet.”

The test only detects whether a dog has cancer, not what kind or how severe. If a test does come back positive, further testing will be needed.

“The faster we can reach a conclusion to that answer, the easier we can treat and the more favorable outcomes we can produce,” said Dr. Bryant.

Salem Animal Hospital offers the test for around $100 and is currently running a discount during the month of March.

Dr. Bryant encourages other dog owners to ask their own vet if they offer the test.

The test is recommended for dogs over the age of seven, or over the age of four for dogs who are at-risk breeds.