Two arrested, charged after Covington breaking and entering investigation

Savannah Malcom, 18 and David Harrison, 19, both charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit assault and battery and shooting into an occupied dwelling, authorities said. (Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail)

COVINGTON, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people they say were involved in a breaking and entering incident on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 14, deputies responded to Hatcher Avenue in Covington for a call that reported gunshots, according to Col. Matthew Bowser.

Once they arrived, deputies found bullet holes in the home, which was occupied at the time, Bowser said. We’re told it was reported as an attempted breaking and entering incident.

After further investigation, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 18-year-old Savannah Malcom of Covington and 19-year-old David Harrison of Grottoes.

Both Malcom and Harrison are being charged with the following, according to Bowser:

Breaking and entering with intent to commit assault and battery,

Shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Authorities said that Malcom and Harrison are both being held at the Alleghany Regional Jail without bond.