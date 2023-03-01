61º

LIVE

Local News

51-year-old woman arrested, charged with arson after Lynchburg brush fires

We’re told the fires caused little damage but threatened one nearby structure

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Lynchburg Fire Department, Arson, Fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly setting a string of brush fires on Wednesday, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Authorities said the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office arrested 51-year-old Mejia Garcia after a witness reported Garcia was using a cigarette or lighter to set several small brush fires near the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Mayflower Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

We’re told the fires caused little damage but threatened one nearby structure.

Garcia is now being charged with four Class 6 felony counts of arson, the Lynchburg Fire Department

Anyone with information about this case or other suspicious brush fires is asked to contact Battalion Chief Thomas Goode at (434) 455-6349.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email