Looking for a job? USPS set to host four job fairs in Roanoke this March

ROANOKE, Va. – If you or anyone you know is looking for a job, you might want to keep four upcoming USPS job fairs on your radar.

They will be held in Roanoke in March, with the goal of filling full-time and part-time positions.

The job fairs will be held on March 1, 8, 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3601 Thirlane Road NW, Ste 2.

USPS personnel will also be at each event to provide further information or to answer any questions you may have.

You can view open positions by clicking here.

In order to apply, applicants must meet the following criteria: