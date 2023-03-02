Lynchburg community honors life of 12-year-old girl killed in shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A candlelight vigil at Dunbar Middle School showed that when a young child is taken too soon, a whole community hurts.

The group One Community One Voice organized the vigil to honor the life of a 12-year-old girl killed in a shooting.

10 News has not identified the child since neither the family nor police have confirmed her name.

Director of One Community One Voice, James Camm, said it’s all about the community coming together.

“Tonight, we’re just here because of a loss of such a young daughter of our community. We as a community have decided to come together, support the family and the Dunbar Middle School family,” Camm said.

Family, friends, classmates, police officers, and city leaders all lit a candle to remember the girl.

Organizers of the event challenged people at the event to help someone out during this time.

“We’re all one. We should get to a point when someone hurts, we should all come around and support each other,” Camm said. “We all are here together. We all are grieving. We all are supporting and wrapping our arms around the situation.”